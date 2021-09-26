Verint Systems’ (VRNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Verint Systems stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -169.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,770 shares of company stock worth $963,912 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

