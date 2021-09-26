BTIG Research Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $238.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $215.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

Shares of ETSY opened at $222.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.71 and a 200-day moving average of $195.39. Etsy has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

