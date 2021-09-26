Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

