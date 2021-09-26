Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.32 and its 200 day moving average is $143.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

