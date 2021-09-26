Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,900 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 225.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,072 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

