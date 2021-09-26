Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Workday in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

WDAY stock opened at $268.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.75. Workday has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

