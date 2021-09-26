KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after acquiring an additional 463,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

