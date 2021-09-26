MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) versus China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Head to Head Survey

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dasheng Biotechnology has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.8% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MedAvail and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.48 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.84 China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Dasheng Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MedAvail.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MedAvail and China Dasheng Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Dasheng Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 174.29%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Summary

MedAvail beats China Dasheng Biotechnology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

