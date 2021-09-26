Head to Head Contrast: Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) vs. ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of ICICI Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Erste Group Bank and ICICI Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank $10.22 billion 1.82 $894.65 million $0.90 24.04 ICICI Bank $13.42 billion 5.05 $2.48 billion $0.65 30.06

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Erste Group Bank. Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank 15.73% 6.46% 0.50% ICICI Bank 18.89% 11.13% 1.19%

Volatility and Risk

Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Erste Group Bank pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ICICI Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Erste Group Bank and ICICI Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 3 6 0 2.67 ICICI Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus target price of $45.64, suggesting a potential upside of 110.91%. Given Erste Group Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than ICICI Bank.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats Erste Group Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. The Corporates segment consists of business activities with corporate customers of different turnover size as well as commercial real estate and public sector business. The Group Markets segment is involved in trading and markets services, as well as customer business with financial institutions. The Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center segment is composed of all asset and liability management functions, local and of Erste Group Bank AG (Holding), and local corporate centers such as internal service providers. The Savings Banks segment includes savings banks, which are members of the Haftungsverbund of the Austrian savings banks sector. The Group Corporate Center segment covers mainly centrally managed activities and items that are not directl

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework. The Wholesale Banking segment deals with all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies, and statutory bodies, by the Bank which are not included in the Retail Banking segment. The Treasury segment handles the entire investment portfolio of the bank. The Other Banking segment comprises leasing operations and other items not attributable to any particular business segment of the bank. The company was founded on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

