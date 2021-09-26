INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Critical Comparison

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for INDUS Realty Trust and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INDUS Realty Trust
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Forestar Group
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Risk and Volatility
INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INDUS Realty Trust
|-34.51%
|-4.96%
|-2.14%
|Forestar Group
|7.20%
|11.38%
|5.61%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Forestar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INDUS Realty Trust
|$37.39 million
|14.24
|-$11.06 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Forestar Group
|$931.80 million
|1.01
|$60.80 million
|$1.21
|15.71
Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.
Summary
Forestar Group beats INDUS Realty Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About INDUS Realty Trust
Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
