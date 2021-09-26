INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Critical Comparison

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for INDUS Realty Trust and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Forestar Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.06%. Given Forestar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14% Forestar Group 7.20% 11.38% 5.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Forestar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.24 -$11.06 million N/A N/A Forestar Group $931.80 million 1.01 $60.80 million $1.21 15.71

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

Forestar Group beats INDUS Realty Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

