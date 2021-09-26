Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STSA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

STSA opened at $5.02 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,024 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

