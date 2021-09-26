Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

