Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $80.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NYSE RCL opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,505,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

