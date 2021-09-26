BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:PAFRF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Phoenix Platinum, Corporate Office and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

