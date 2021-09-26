Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 5,800” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,886.15 ($76.90).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,830.50 ($63.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £78.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,537.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

