Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Shares of AESE opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $268,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.