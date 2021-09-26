Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADAP. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $899.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,494,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,472 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 883,301 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

