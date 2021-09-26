Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.00 ($112.94).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €79.28 ($93.27) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.89.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

