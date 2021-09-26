Reviewing Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) and Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) and Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Unicycive Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.01 -$944.60 million N/A N/A Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Unicycive Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mallinckrodt and Unicycive Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 370.38%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Unicycive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -8.49% 22.81% 2.29% Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mallinckrodt beats Unicycive Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands. The Specialty Generics segment relates to niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

