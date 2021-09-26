Slate Grocery REIT’s (SGR.UN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:SGR.UN opened at C$13.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$638.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.42. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$10.26 and a 1 year high of C$13.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

