SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Laurentian

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Laurentian from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outpeform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.77.

Shares of SNC opened at C$36.76 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The firm has a market cap of C$6.45 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

