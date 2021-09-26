Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce $7.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $256,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $296,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average of $153.39. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

