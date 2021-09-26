Contrasting i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -3.18% 6.64% 3.23% Cielo 7.16% 6.36% 0.92%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for i3 Verticals and Cielo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75 Cielo 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.70%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Cielo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and Cielo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $150.13 million 5.41 -$420,000.00 $0.51 49.45 Cielo $2.17 billion 0.57 $95.11 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals.

Volatility and Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Cielo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software and Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded on January 17, 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

