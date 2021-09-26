Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$76.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.20.

WPM stock opened at C$49.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$22.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.68. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.26.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

