Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$47.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOU. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

Shares of TOU opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.85. The firm has a market cap of C$13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$297,558,985.30. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,873 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

