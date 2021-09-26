Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.46.

TOU stock opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$44.13. The company has a market cap of C$13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.85.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,873 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

