Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down to $51.95

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.95, but opened at $50.30. Foot Locker shares last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 19,312 shares traded.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,743 shares of company stock worth $5,049,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $69,007,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,394,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,135,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

