1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Gap Down to $45.99

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.99, but opened at $44.71. 1st Source shares last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.50 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

