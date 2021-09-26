Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $37.98

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.98, but opened at $36.45. Couchbase shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

