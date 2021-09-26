Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Up 15.5%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 446,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 114,778,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAKD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

