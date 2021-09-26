Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 23,792 shares.The stock last traded at $144.52 and had previously closed at $146.64.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.
