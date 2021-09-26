Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 23,792 shares.The stock last traded at $144.52 and had previously closed at $146.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 20.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.