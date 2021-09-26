Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

PLL opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,806 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $6,949,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

