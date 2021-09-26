Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 156,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

