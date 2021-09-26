Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

NASDAQ LOOP opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $507.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 154.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 101.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

