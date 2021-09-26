Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Get Resources Connection alerts:

RGP stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $517.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Resources Connection by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.