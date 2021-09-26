Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Sell

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of ERF opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Enerplus by 70.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,893 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $31,930,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Enerplus by 12.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 331,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

