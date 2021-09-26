CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.90.

Shares of OGI opened at C$3.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.53. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$911.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.89.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.41 million. Analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

