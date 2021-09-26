NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $159.58, but opened at $151.99. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NIKE shares last traded at $149.06, with a volume of 260,557 shares traded.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $223,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

