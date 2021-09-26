Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRU. Ci Capital increased their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.37.

TSE FRU opened at C$9.99 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 67.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.79.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

