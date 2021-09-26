Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUT. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of HUT opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 28.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.49. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hut 8 Mining news, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,595,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,630,051.50. Also, Director Jeremy Sewell bought 184,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,071,742.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,071,742.40. Insiders have sold a total of 656,490 shares of company stock worth $7,092,958 in the last ninety days.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

