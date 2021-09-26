Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered to Hold at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$121.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a C$121.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$144.41.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$146.55 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

