Contrasting Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) & Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.44% 15.98% 9.00% Compass N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amdocs and Compass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.17 billion 2.42 $497.84 million $4.19 18.34 Compass $3.72 billion 1.43 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Compass.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amdocs and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

Amdocs currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.22%. Compass has a consensus price target of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 73.15%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Amdocs.

Summary

Amdocs beats Compass on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

