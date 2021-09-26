BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,410 ($31.49).

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,867.80 ($24.40) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,181.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,168.33. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £94.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

