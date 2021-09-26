Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.59 Million

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post $452.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $472.80 million. Gentex reported sales of $474.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. Gentex has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.