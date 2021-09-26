Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$3.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.47.

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$2.95 on Wednesday. Roots has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

