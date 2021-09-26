Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.70.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.