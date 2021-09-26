Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Shares Gap Up to $66.28

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.28, but opened at $67.66. Prosperity Bancshares shares last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,723,000 after acquiring an additional 185,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after acquiring an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after buying an additional 405,473 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after buying an additional 472,977 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

