HNI (NYSE:HNI) Shares Gap Down to $37.09

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.09, but opened at $34.86. HNI shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 278 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HNI during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 58.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 182.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

