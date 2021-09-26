American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Shares Gap Up to $38.89

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.89, but opened at $39.75. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 124 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,900,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,163,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

