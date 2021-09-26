Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $270.18

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $270.18 and last traded at $270.30, with a volume of 21044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.46. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,992 shares of company stock valued at $81,242,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

